Residents rally to support historic Wellesbourne pub after major fire - here's how you can help

The Stags Head in Wellesbourne after the fire on Sunday night. Photo courtesy of Nick Simmons.

Wellesbourne residents have rallied round to raise hundreds of pounds in support of the owners and staff at the Stags Head just hours after the historic pub was wrecked by a fire.

The blaze ripped through the premises in Chestnut Square in the early hours of Monday morning (October 11) destroying its thatched roof.

And Simon Howes, who has lived in the village for almost 40 years, has set up a page on the JustGiving crowdfunding website via which £1,600 has been raised for the cause.

Historical photo of The Stags Head. Courtesy of Simon Howes.

He said: "We have a huge history in Wellesbourne and the Stags Head has been here since 1640, it's a Grade II listed building and right in the centre of the village.

"It's been a massive part of our community spirit and has raised thousands for The Myton Hospices and supported many village events over the years.

"It's a real old country-themed pub which is rustic and unspoiled.

"It's been flooded a couple of times and had to close during lockdown so it's had to survive a lot

The Stags Head pub has been at the heart of the Wellesbourne Community for centuries. Photo courtesy of Simon Howes.

"It was just starting to get back on its feet and was hosting charity events and now this fire has taken place it's been completely destroyed.

"Its such a shame because people's jobs and livelihoods are being affected.

"As a village we should be there for them and show our support."

For the fundraising page click here.

* A 30-year-old man from Wellesbourne has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage – arson endangering life.

He remains in police custody.

Det Con Emma Mackay said: “We are working with the fire service to establish the cause and are treating the incident as suspected arson at this time.

“A man has been arrested in connection with the fire and he is currently in police custody.

“We appreciate this is a concerning incident but thankfully no-one suffered any injuries.

“As part of our ongoing investigations, we have closed some roads and would ask for patience from local residents while we carry out further lines of enquiry.

“We’re particularly keen to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity of the pub between 12.30am and 1.30am this morning or who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area.

“We would also appeal for anyone who has CCTV or doorbell footage to please get in touch with us.”