Residents to the south of Leamington are still being blighted by fly issue

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Heathcote, Whitnash, Warwick Gates and Bishops Tachbrook residents have been overwhelmed with high volumes of flies in their homes for many months and say “there has been no significant progress” in them trying to stop the problem despite ongoing complaints and the help of Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western

This is despite ongoing complaints by residents to local authorities, The Environment Agency and the help of Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western.

Hundreds of residents in south Leamington and Whitnash were first affected by the issue of a large number of flies in their homes last spring and are growing increasingly concerned as the weather gets warmer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At its peak last year, residents reported that they were unable to eat meals without flies landing on their food, their children couldn’t sleep due to the number of flies in their rooms and that they were having to constantly clean fly faeces off surfaces and their homes.

Photos of the fly problems in the South of Leamington sent in by residents.

Resident Annette Scrivens, who runs the Fly, Noise, and Smell Issues - Whitnash, Warwick Gates Facebook page, said: “The situation has reached a dire point where the quality of life for hundreds of people is severely impacted, both mentally and physically.

"The resurgence of flies and the overpowering stench, reminiscent of rotting food, chemicals, and burnt plastic, is causing respiratory problems and coughing among residents..

"The consequences of these ongoing issues are catastrophic, posing significant financial and public health risks."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A public meeting organised by Mr Western last September saw more than 100 residents share their frustrations about the ongoing issue.

Mr Western also raised the issue in Parliament in February when he questioned the Minister for Rural Affairs on the problem.

Mr Western asked the Minister to meet him and the Environment Agency to get the issue resolved.

The Minister agreed.

Mr Western said: “I know how many residents are understandably concerned as we approach spring again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I will continue to press the relevant agencies and the Government to resolve this issue."

Residents are now planning protests to highlight the issue on a wider scale.