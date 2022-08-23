Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From the left, Ollie Chance (Croft Building & Conservation), Katie Burn (CDP), Cllr Andrew Day (Warwick District Council) and Ian Harrabin (CDP). Photo supplied

Restoration work is due to start on three of Leamington’s Old Town buildings as part of a larger regeneration project.

Croft Building and Conservation has signed a £4.2 million contract with regeneration specialists Complex Development Projects (CDP) to restore and convert three derelict buildings in Spencer Yard into office space for creative and digital businesses.

The largest building is the Grade II listed United Reformed Church built in Neo-Classical style in 1838.

Enabling works have been recently completed which have fully restored the roof in advance of the main conversion works.

The conversion will create new offices, whilst retaining the heritage features of the building including the stained glass windows and cast iron gallery columns which will be restored.

The open plan office space will feature a triple height central atrium, with the crypt transformed into break-out spaces and office pods.

The plans also involve refurbishing the adjacent former nursery to provide flexible creative space with a new ground floor extension at the rear and a rooftop terrace overlooking the church.

On the opposite side of Spencer Yard, the Crown Building, once the home of camouflage designers, is being extended with a new second floor to provide six units for smaller businesses.

The scheme has received a grant from the Future High Streets Fund as part of the Government’s plan to renew and reshape town centres – making them a more attractive place to live, work and visit.

CDP is Warwick District Council’s Regeneration Partner in the 10-year Creative Quarter initiative which takes a comprehensive approach to the Old Town’s regeneration as a destination for creative businesses.

Multiple projects are planned to transform the area and take advantage of the town’s Silicon Spa reputation.

Cllr Andrew Day, leader of Warwick District Council, said: “This imaginative partnership has broken through and enabled an innovative scheme to come forward for this long-overlooked heritage precinct.

"The major investment being made will encourage our exciting, world-class creative and digital businesses to flourish, bringing hundreds of new jobs and putting some sparkle back into our town.

"I’m delighted, and would like to thank all our partners for the passion and commitment they have bought to this challenging venture.”

Katie Burn, senior development executive at CDP, said this is its second heritage project with Croft Building and Conservation and they had been impressed with their craftsmanship and attention to detail.

She said: “Signing the contract with Croft Building and Conservation is a big milestone in the Creative Quarter initiative and it is exciting after years of preparation to be finally delivering projects.

“These buildings have been sitting there unused for decades and their restoration would not have been possible without the firm partnership with WDC and the grant they have secured from the Future High Streets Fund.

"We expect to be completing the first of the buildings in the summer of next year.”