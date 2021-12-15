Retired Harborough near Lutterworth achieves his lifetime’s ambition during the Covid pandemic lockdowns – by writing his first book

Mick Vincent

A retired vicar near Lutterworth has achieved his lifetime’s ambition during the Covid pandemic lockdowns – by writing his first book.

Mick Vincent, of North Kilworth is thrilled after penning his debut novel intriguingly called The Vision – at the age of 73.

“I got the writing bug over my many years as a vicar, writing sermons for Sunday services.

“The Vision took a bit longer than my weekly scripts,” admitted the talented pensioner with a way with words.

“But I really enjoyed spending time creating a powerful story about the two main characters, Elizabeth and Charles.”

Father-of-three Mick has set his enthralling tale over four decades stretching from 1948 to 1987.

He dives deep into the traumatic childhoods of both children after they experienced profound loss and abandonment.

“In their adult lives they struggle emotionally to trust and believe in loving and lasting relationships, despite displaying great courage and determination,” said Mick, who also worked as a teacher.

“Finally their paths cross when Charles, who’s now a married bishop, appoints Elizabeth to become his personal assistant.”

He said the couple’s love story is all about those powerful emotions of despair and hope, sadness and love.

And not only in the lives of tormented Charles and Elizabeth but also in the story of the steadily-declining Church.

“The reader gets two stories within the one book,” said Mick, a grandad-of-eight.

“The romantic love story, together with the ecclesiastical content bringing ideas and hope to a present-day despairing Church.

“It really is a must read for lovers of romance and essential reading for church-goers worried about the future of organised religion’s survival in an ever-increasing secular society.”

The Vision is published by London-based Olympia Publications and costs £9.99.

You can snap up your copy just in time for that special and slightly quirky Christmas present at Quinns Bookshop in Three Crowns Yard off Market Harborough’s High Street.

Call Chris on 07885 599299 to order your personal copy and support a small independent book shop while it’s also available from any good bookshop.

The Vision is also available as an EBook.

Born into a working-class Catholic family in Warwickshire, Mick worked as a teacher in pastoral education for 15 years.

He then moved into the ministry, becoming a vicar in a former mining Urban Priority Area for 24 years.

Never a traditional style cleric, Mick built up a thriving community church over the years “with the help of the people”.

Moving on from the Church of England, he is now a member of the Rugby Meeting of Quakers.

Mick is married to Anne with three children and eight grandchildren.