Retired Warwick teacher organises charity walk in Leamington for cause close to her heart

A retired teacher from Warwick is organising a Walk of Light this month to raise money for charity, Blood Cancer UK.

Anne Oliver’s daughter, Sophie died from leukaemia in 1998, and she and her family have been raising money for the charity for 25 years now.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 40,000 people in the UK are diagnosed with blood cancer every year.

Anne Oliver is organising a 'walk of light' in Leamington to help raise money for Blood Cancer UK. Photo supplied

Blood Cancer UK funds research to transform the treatment of blood cancer and save lives. The charity also provides advice and support for those affected.

Thousands of supporters across the UK are taking part in Blood Cancer UK’s Walk of Light, on Saturday March 26 - with one taking place in Victoria Park in Leamington.

Anne is chairman of the local Heart of England Branch which is a small group of supporters who raise funds for the charity throughout the year.

Anne said: “When Sophie was diagnosed with leukaemia our world was turned upside down.

Anne Oliver’s daughter, Sophie died from leukaemia in 1998, and she and her family have been raising money for the charity for 25 years now. Photo supplied

"She was in treatment for over two and a half years, including a bone marrow transplant, but sadly the cancer returned, and she died in December 1998.

"Since that time our family has supported the work of this charity through the Heart of England branch, which was formed in 1970.

"We have met many wonderful people who have also lost loved ones, or lived with a blood cancer themselves, and we are committed to continue raising money to try to ensure that other families don’t have to suffer the tragic loss that we did.

"I could have done this walk on my own (my target is to raise £500) but decided that it would be good to provide an event where others could come together to raise funds, but also to

shine a light on the work of the charity.

"I hope that others will join us, or if they can’t then support me by donating to my fundraising page: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/heart-of-england-branch2Participants taking part in the event in Leamington can walk as many circuits of the park as they wish from 6.30pm until 8pm and are encouraged to carry lanterns or torches.

Some may be walking in memory of a loved one lost to blood cancer and others in support of someone living with the disease.

The tarmac circuit around the park is half a mile, and accessible to those using mobility aids.

Those taking part are being advised to park in the car park off Princes Drive (near the tip), or preferably walk, cycle, or use public transport.

The registration desk will be just inside the park from the car park.

To register go to www.bloodcancer.org.uk and say that you wish to join the “Heart of England Branch” event.

Anne's Heart of England Branch is always looking for new supporters to join them in their efforts.