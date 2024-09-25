Retrospective permission refused for dilapidated Warwick cottage which was demolished without approval

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Councillors have rejected a retrospective planning application for a damaged and dilapidated cottage in Warwick which was demolished without prior approval.

The planning application was submitted in July after the building, known as Spring Cottage off Birmingham Road, was knocked down.

In the planning documents it says work was done “due to urgent and compelling circumstances” – even stating the work also took into account public safety due to a string of break-ins to the site.

The documents said: “The building had sustained irreversible damage prior to our client purchasing the site and was in a dilapidated state.

A retrospective planning application has been rejected by councillors after the building, known as Spring Cottage off Birmingham Road in Warwick, was knocked down. Photo by Google Streetview

“The extent of deterioration had made restoration economically unfeasible.

“Significant structural instability and extensive damage had rendered the building unsafe and uninhabitable over the past few years, raising concerns about the potential for whole or partial collapse.

“Additionally, the client has noticed signs of multiple break-ins, indicating unauthorised entry by individuals. This situation not only endangers those who enter the premises but also raises significant public safety concerns.

“Despite attempts to secure the building with site hoarding, these incidents seem to continue.

“Given these urgent safety concerns and the impracticality of restoration, the decision was made to proceed with the demolition to eliminate the immediate hazards.”

Despite the reasons given above, there were some objections to the application – including five from the public with concerns for potential wildlife living and near the building.

Warwickshire County Council’s ecology team also objected, saying that due to there being a nearby protected species recorded close to the site, there was the expectation of a Preliminary Ecological Appraisal (PEA) of the site and bat activity survey work.

Warwick District Council’s conservation team added another objection, who said the demolition “has resulted in harm to the significance Conservation Area”.

Warwick Town Council said it had no objection to the application but added: “It is regrettable and unfortunate that due process was not followed in the demolition of this property.”

Last week, Warwick District Council rejected the retrospective planning application via a delegated committee.

In the documents it said: “The site is located within the Canal Conservation Area and dated from the early to mid-nineteenth century.

“The former residence is fairly typical of this period in terms of its construction, comprised in red brick laid with an English bond and plain tiled roof.

“Whilst it may not necessarily have a strong link towards the canal, it is approximately 200 years old and is a traditional early C19 building that does contribute towards the character of the area.

“Though the building was clearly in need of structural repairs, Officers have seen no evidence in the documentation provided to suggest that the building was prone to collapse and required a full demolition and rebuild.

"No justification has been provided to warrant demolition.”

The council also added: “In the opinion of the Local Planning Authority insufficient information has been provided to demonstrate that the proposed development would not adversely affect protected species or cause a loss of biodiversity.”

To view the plans go to Warwick District Council’s planning portal and search: W/24/1007