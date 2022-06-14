Revamped guide to blue plaques in Leamington is launched

The front cover for the new guide. Picture submitted.

A revamped and renewed version of the Leamington blue plaques leaflet has been launched.

The new guide includes all 36 of the town’s blue plaques on three walking routes.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The aim of the walks is to provide a relaxing and interesting way of seeing more of the town and learning about its fascinating former residents.

The leaflet is available free from the town hall and the tourist information centre at the Pump Rooms.

It can also be downloaded from www.leamingtonspatowncouncil.gov.uk along with detailed biographies of each Blue Plaque recipient.

Blue Plaque Group member Margaret Rushton said: “We’re delighted to have had the chance to update our walks leaflet this year.

"The plaques located all over Leamington highlight the extensive history of the area and reflect our diverse artistic, creative and innovative heritage.