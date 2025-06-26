Some of the streets on the listplaceholder image
Revealed: The eight most expensive streets to buy a house in Leamington

By Oliver Williams
Published 26th Jun 2025, 16:04 BST
The eight most expensive streets and locations to buy homes in Leamington have been revealed.

Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Leamington postcodes and these were the most expensive.

On Northumberland Road, three properties sold for an average of £1,625,000. Lillington Road, three properties sold for an average of £1,500,000.

Also, Beauchamp Avenue saw three properties sell for an average of £1,473,333.

Northumberland Road is the most expensive street to buy a house in Leamington. Since 2020,

1. Northumberland Road

Northumberland Road is the most expensive street to buy a house in Leamington. Since 2020, Photo: Google Maps

Three houses have been sold in Lillington Road since 2020, for an average price of £1,500,000.

2. Lillington Road

Three houses have been sold in Lillington Road since 2020, for an average price of £1,500,000. Photo: Google Maps

The three houses sold in Beauchamp Avenue since 2020 went for an average price of £1,473,333

3. Beauchamp Avenue

The three houses sold in Beauchamp Avenue since 2020 went for an average price of £1,473,333 Photo: Google Maps

Since 2020, four houses have been sold in Binswood Avenue with the average price being £1,190,500.

4. Binswood Avenue

Since 2020, four houses have been sold in Binswood Avenue with the average price being £1,190,500. Photo: Google Maps

