Revealed: The eight most expensive streets to buy a house in Leamington

Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Leamington postcodes and these were the most expensive.
On Northumberland Road, three properties sold for an average of £1,625,000. Lillington Road, three properties sold for an average of £1,500,000.
Also, Beauchamp Avenue saw three properties sell for an average of £1,473,333.
1. Northumberland Road
Northumberland Road is the most expensive street to buy a house in Leamington. Since 2020, Photo: Google Maps
2. Lillington Road
Three houses have been sold in Lillington Road since 2020, for an average price of £1,500,000. Photo: Google Maps
3. Beauchamp Avenue
The three houses sold in Beauchamp Avenue since 2020 went for an average price of £1,473,333 Photo: Google Maps
4. Binswood Avenue
Since 2020, four houses have been sold in Binswood Avenue with the average price being £1,190,500. Photo: Google Maps