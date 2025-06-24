Some of the locations included on the listplaceholder image
Revealed: The ten cheapest streets to buy a house in Leamington

By Oliver Williams
Published 24th Jun 2025, 18:16 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2025, 19:16 BST
The ten cheapest streets and locations to buy homes in Leamington have been revealed.

Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Leamington postcodes and these were the cheapest.

Some of the cheapest locations include Kinmond Court , where 25 properties sold for an average of £97,820, Barton Court, where three properties sold for an average of £98,500 and Hitchman Court, where five properties sold for an average of £100,400.

Three houses were sold in Brunswick Street between 2020 and now at an average price of £142,500.

Since 2020, 11 homes were sold in Yew Tree Court for an average price of £137,522.

Since 2020, four homes have been sold in St Paul's Square at an average price of £136,250.

Since 2020, three homes at Ashlawn House have sold for an average price of £150,000.

