Revealed: The ten cheapest streets to buy a house in Leamington

Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Leamington postcodes and these were the cheapest.
Some of the cheapest locations include Kinmond Court , where 25 properties sold for an average of £97,820, Barton Court, where three properties sold for an average of £98,500 and Hitchman Court, where five properties sold for an average of £100,400.
1. 10. Brunswick Street
Three houses were sold in Brunswick Street between 2020 and now at an average price of £142,500. Photo: Google Maps
2. 9. Yew Tree Court
Since 2020, 11 homes were sold in Yew Tree Court for an average price of £137,522. Photo: Google Maps
3. 8. St Paul's Square
Since 2020, four homes have been sold in St Paul's Square at an average price of £136,250. Photo: Google Maps
4. 7. Ashlawn House
Since 2020, three homes at Ashlawn House have sold for an average price of £150,000. Photo: Google Maps