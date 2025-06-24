Revealed: The ten cheapest streets to buy a house in Leamington

Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Leamington postcodes and these were the cheapest.

Some of the cheapest locations include Kinmond Court , where 25 properties sold for an average of £97,820, Barton Court, where three properties sold for an average of £98,500 and Hitchman Court, where five properties sold for an average of £100,400.