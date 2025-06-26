Revealed: The ten most expensive streets to buy a home in Warwick

Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across Warwick postcodes and these were the most expensive.

Gathering five years’ worth of sold house price data across Warwick, Northgate Street - which features some of some of the towns historical building and an up close of St Mary’s Church - came in at the top spot.

The date showed that in Northgate Street, properties sold for an average of £1,604,166.

In Mill Street, which came in second, seven properties sold for an average of £971,000 and Emscote Road – the third highest – saw three properties sell for an average of £958,333.

Commenting on the data, Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.

“It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on Northgate Street (CV34) sold for £2,625,000 and, at the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £79,000 and under on Healey Court (CV34), Turberville Place (CV34) and Brittain Lane (CV34),” he concludes.

1 . Northgate Street, Warwick Northgate Street had an average price of £1,604,166. Photo: Google Streetview

2 . Mill Street, Warwick Mill Street had an average price of £971,000 Photo: Google Streetview

3 . Emscote Road, Warwick Emscote Road had an average price of £958,333. Photo: Google Streetview