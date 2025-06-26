The most expensive streets in Warwick to buy a house on have been revealed.placeholder image
Revealed: The ten most expensive streets to buy a home in Warwick

By Staff Reporter
Published 26th Jun 2025, 11:17 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2025, 11:17 BST
The ten most expensive streets to buy homes in Warwick have been revealed.

Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across Warwick postcodes and these were the most expensive.

Gathering five years’ worth of sold house price data across Warwick, Northgate Street - which features some of some of the towns historical building and an up close of St Mary’s Church - came in at the top spot.

The date showed that in Northgate Street, properties sold for an average of £1,604,166.

In Mill Street, which came in second, seven properties sold for an average of £971,000 and Emscote Road – the third highest – saw three properties sell for an average of £958,333.

Commenting on the data, Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.

“It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on Northgate Street (CV34) sold for £2,625,000 and, at the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £79,000 and under on Healey Court (CV34), Turberville Place (CV34) and Brittain Lane (CV34),” he concludes.

Northgate Street had an average price of £1,604,166.

1. Northgate Street, Warwick

Northgate Street had an average price of £1,604,166. Photo: Google Streetview

Mill Street had an average price of £971,000

2. Mill Street, Warwick

Mill Street had an average price of £971,000 Photo: Google Streetview

Emscote Road had an average price of £958,333.

3. Emscote Road, Warwick

Emscote Road had an average price of £958,333. Photo: Google Streetview

Myton Gardens had an average price of £913,900.

4. Myton Gardens, Warwick

Myton Gardens had an average price of £913,900. Photo: Google Streetview

