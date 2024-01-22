Review: Cinderella at Rugby Theatre is brilliant way of bringing in new audiences to discover wonders of live theatre

Cinderella, Rugby Theatre, until January 28

There seems to have been a rush to pack up Christmas this year and move on – but there’s an essential part of the festive season still on hand to conjure up a little more magic.

And there can be few better choices of panto than Cinderella to lift spirits and send audiences home with a proper spring in their step.

Last year Rugby Theatre tried to mix it up by pairing Snow White with a gang of ninjas, whose likely contribution to proceedings was a little unknown in advance – but this year sticks to the story we know and love, with some laugh-out-loud refinements.

Crucially, Kevin Bright’s script was funny throughout and Emma Bright’s direction ensured the visualand physical potential was realised. The cheeky/risqué gags got a great reaction but there were also some subtle humour in there that any writer hopes some of the audience will spot – and, yes, I particularly take my panto hat off to the largely hidden Utrecht line. I’ll say no more than that, just in case you’ve got a ticket…

Kevin was also an awesome presence on stage with John Tweddle forming the crucial ugly sisters double act – and with their striking selection of costumes and so many comic moments, it was easy to lose sight of their role in being mean to Cinderella.

But fear not, Ann Cooper made up for it as the archetypal baddie as Baroness Hardup, championing her gruesome twosome ahead of her new husband’s daughter.

Emily Stafford was a delightful choice as Cinderella who, like the faithful Buttons, played by Matt Watson and that other double act of Prince Charming and Dandini, played by Kirsty Bright and Rosie Fuller, highlighted what great vocal talent abounds at the theatre, alongside their fine stage presence.

If I can imagine a second panto hat, then I doff that to the dancers and the choreography which provided frequent highlights, notably during the magical transformation scene when Cinderella gets ready to go the ball.

Great dancing means great music and the live band – rightly praised by the director in her notes – was another demonstration of why live music makes such a difference, especially when Tim Sell combined being on stage with his brass responsibilities. Backing tracks just aren’t the same.

So once again, Rugby Theatre has served up a treat - congratulations to everyone involved - and not only given us another injection of Christmas jollity but also showed why panto matters.

It’s a brilliant way of bringing in new and young audiences to discover the wonders of live theatre - a tradition upheld so well by this talented team at the heart of our town.

For tickets, which are £15 for adults, £13 for juniors, £13 for senior citizens and students. To book telephone (01788) 541234 or email [email protected]

