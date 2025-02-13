Review: 'No regrets about having needles stuck in my face at Rugby beauty clinic for popular vampire facelift'

I’ve been curious about the trendy ‘vampire facelift’ for some time.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Believe me, I did my research before letting just anyone put needles in my face, in the name of beauty, of course.

I knew Paulina Worgacz, of Pure Harmony Clinic, was the woman for the job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She is a consultant beautician with more 20 years’ experience helping people to increase their confidence, look younger and feel more attractive.

Paulina Worgacz runs a multiple award-winning business in Rugby.

Paulina’s passion and energy is intoxicating. I knew I was in safe hands.

So, what is ‘vampire lifting?’

Paulina, who runs her own clinic in Regent Street, said: “Platelet rich plasma therapy is one of the most popular treatments at my clinic for a reason.

"It is a very natural method that eliminates the effects of facial and body skin aging by injecting the skin with its own plasma.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before and after of Lucie Green.

It all sounds very intense – and I guess it is. The procedure involves taking blood samples (as in blood tests) and spinning them in a special machine which separates plasma containing growth factors from your own blood.

Holding up my plasma, which had separated and was a goldie-looking colour, Paulina explained: “This is our youth elixir that has amazing regenerating properties.

“Platelet-rich plasma therapy is a revolutionary repair system.

“Platelets contain a high content of ‘growth factors’ – proteins that help to heal damaged tissue or damaged skin. After re-injection, the platelets release their growth factors that cause the proliferation of surrounding cells, which in turn stimulates repair, increases volume and rejuvenates the skin.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paulina made sure the numbing cream had worked on my face before injecting the ‘liquid gold’.

I’d be lying if I said I didn’t have some ‘ouchy’ moments, but no pain, no gain, right?

I looked like a pin cushion after the treatment and there was definitely a burn. It was like a seven out of ten sunburn, but nothing unbearable.

By the next day the redness had subsided and so had the pain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

My skin started to tighten and look less saggy within a few days. I didn’t tell my family I was having the treatment and my mum spotted straight away that I’d ‘had something done’.

I would definitely recommend this treatment as long as you have realistic expectations about the look you want to achieve.

It was a little uncomfortable, but over very quickly and I’m happy with the results.

The treatment, which varies depending on what you have done, costs up to £450 for face and neck. It is recommended to clients of all ages, because of its numerous benefits. For more information, visit http://www.pureharmonyclinic.co.uk email [email protected]