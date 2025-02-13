Review: 'No regrets about having needles stuck in my face at Rugby beauty clinic for popular vampire facelift'
Believe me, I did my research before letting just anyone put needles in my face, in the name of beauty, of course.
I knew Paulina Worgacz, of Pure Harmony Clinic, was the woman for the job.
She is a consultant beautician with more 20 years’ experience helping people to increase their confidence, look younger and feel more attractive.
Paulina’s passion and energy is intoxicating. I knew I was in safe hands.
So, what is ‘vampire lifting?’
Paulina, who runs her own clinic in Regent Street, said: “Platelet rich plasma therapy is one of the most popular treatments at my clinic for a reason.
"It is a very natural method that eliminates the effects of facial and body skin aging by injecting the skin with its own plasma.”
It all sounds very intense – and I guess it is. The procedure involves taking blood samples (as in blood tests) and spinning them in a special machine which separates plasma containing growth factors from your own blood.
Holding up my plasma, which had separated and was a goldie-looking colour, Paulina explained: “This is our youth elixir that has amazing regenerating properties.
“Platelet-rich plasma therapy is a revolutionary repair system.
“Platelets contain a high content of ‘growth factors’ – proteins that help to heal damaged tissue or damaged skin. After re-injection, the platelets release their growth factors that cause the proliferation of surrounding cells, which in turn stimulates repair, increases volume and rejuvenates the skin.”
Paulina made sure the numbing cream had worked on my face before injecting the ‘liquid gold’.
I’d be lying if I said I didn’t have some ‘ouchy’ moments, but no pain, no gain, right?
I looked like a pin cushion after the treatment and there was definitely a burn. It was like a seven out of ten sunburn, but nothing unbearable.
By the next day the redness had subsided and so had the pain.
My skin started to tighten and look less saggy within a few days. I didn’t tell my family I was having the treatment and my mum spotted straight away that I’d ‘had something done’.
I would definitely recommend this treatment as long as you have realistic expectations about the look you want to achieve.
It was a little uncomfortable, but over very quickly and I’m happy with the results.
The treatment, which varies depending on what you have done, costs up to £450 for face and neck. It is recommended to clients of all ages, because of its numerous benefits. For more information, visit http://www.pureharmonyclinic.co.uk email [email protected]