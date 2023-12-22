Review of the Year: Most popular stories of 2023 in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth

4 . The votes are in...

There was a great deal of interest in politics when the local elections took place in May. Warwick District Council followed a similar pattern to the national voting, with the ruling Conservative party losing seats and losing control of the authority. The Greens were the big winners, gaining six seats to become the biggest party with 14, while Labour also gained six overall to move up to 11 and the Liberal Democrats got one more to move up to 10. Whitnash Residents’ Association successfully defended the only three that they contested. This led to a Green-Labour administration, led by Green Party councillor Ian Davison Our live coverage of the local elections attracted 10,993 page views, with many more thousands of people reading our follow-up articles on what the results meant to you. Photo: Stock image