Review: the new Nottah Temple jungle expedition escape room at Hatton Country World
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Previous escape rooms at the site have had players trying to overthrow a pirate mutiny or being part of a special police task force to crack gangs in Prohibition Chicago.
Nottah Temple threw our team of two adults and four young teenagers into a Jumanji-like adventure to recover treasure from an ancient temple and lift the curse placed on a family of explorers who had visited it previously.
It’s an immersive and engaging task requiring serious brain power, dexterity, team work, good hearing, some physical prowess and even a good sense of smell.
We donned our pith helmets and found clues, solved puzzles, opened doors and locks to gather items to help us later in the mission.
As we progressed through the temple it soon became clear that some doubling back was required to gather treasure from previous rooms – this was not a linear adventure.
We also had a limited number of torches to help us search the nooks and crannies of the dimly-lit temple so passing these between party members and staying on our toes was another element to the task – this was all while the timer showing us how much of the hour we had left to get through the escape room was counting down rapidly adding to the sense of excitement and urgency.
Sadly, we were only able to recover 75 per cent of the treasure before we had to get out of the temple before it collapsed around us.
Our friendly host and helper Jenneal, who had been so good in offering us some clues, hints and assistance throughout the game was none the less impressed with our efforts reminding us that Tulleys’ escape rooms are extremely tough nuts to crack.
Overall though we had great fun and came away buzzing from an experience that will stay in the memory.
Hopefully the next party of intrepid explorers can solve all of Nottah Temple’s puzzles, escape with all the treasure and lift the curse while having as good a time as we did.