Rivals slam new Reform leader's clashes with staff at Warwickshire County Council

Warwickshire County Council’s new leader is facing calls for an apology from one political rival and can expect a stern word from another over clashes with senior staff.

Councillor George Finch (Reform UK, Bedworth Central) won Tuesday’s leadership battle at Shire Hall by the slimmest of margins – the chairman’s casting vote after a 23-all draw with Councillor Jerry Roodhouse (Lib Dem, Eastlands) – despite a turbulent few weeks in temporary charge.

While holding the fort following the exit of predecessor Councillor Rob Howard (Reform UK, Attleborough) after just 41 days, Cllr Finch became the focus of a national media storm when an email sent to him by chief executive Monica Fogarty, turning down his request to remove the Progress Pride flag from a flagpole at the front of Shire Hall, was published by The Telegraph.

That led to the council’s most senior staff member being vilified by Reform’s DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) lead Zia Yusuf on social media before national party leader Nigel Farage posted an online video suggesting she should find a new job.

Cllr Finch then defended plans to bring in council-funded political assistants – one for each of the three biggest parties – by claiming that the current corporate policy team had been “unable to help come up with the imaginative ideas” to solve longstanding issues, adding that the authority being “entrenched in its views about how we should govern” had led to “poor results” for too long.

Green Party group leader Councillor Jonathan Chilvers (Leamington Brunswick) was left “disappointed” by Cllr Finch's win having advocated a cross-party caretaker administration “that would have been best for residents and for a functioning council”.

“I am also disappointed because Councillor Finch has publicly attacked officers rather than going through due process and that is not the way to treat people,” he said.

“It is not how British democracy works so I am very disappointed the Conservatives chose to abstain (from voting in the final round of the leadership vote) knowing that would put someone in who has behaved like Councillor Finch has in the past few weeks.

“I can only hope that he will apologise, learn from this experience and actually protect our country’s values around democracy and respect for other people.”

Asked whether he expected that to happen, Cllr Chilvers replied: “I will judge him on what he does.”

Conservative group leader Councillor Adrian Warwick (Fosse) defended his party’s call not to back either of the final two candidates, insisting they could not be “forced to make an invidious choice” just because the vote was tied, but added: “Warwickshire has what it voted for and not, in my opinion, what it deserves.

“They (Reform) have been voted in and we need to work hard to hold them to account and prevent further steps like this.

“I will be making it clear that we will not have our officers disrespected and I will be talking to Councillor Finch to make that clear.

"Reform now needs to take up the serious work of the administration of the council with no further excuses.

“Petty, stupid arguments over flags and items like that have to stop.

"There is no flag policy at the moment and the Conservatives would not have supported the request that Councillor Finch made.”

Cllr Chilvers has little faith in that happening.

“Given their track record so far it is very difficult to see how they deliver a stable administration,” he said.

“We have already seen that the will of council was to reaffirm the declaration of the climate change emergency (a motion that was passed at Tuesday’s meeting) and now I am waiting to see whether Councillor Finch will respect that majority vote, given that earlier in the meeting he said he would cut everything to do with climate change.

“I am not sure residents will appreciate that when it comes to flood protection, lower energy bills and better insulation.”

If non-Reform councillors are unhappy enough with the direction of travel, they do have one extreme route to veto their power – provided they come together.

A vote of no confidence is available to overturn the administration but that would leave the hung council with the same problem it had this week, the seemingly-unresolvable issue of other parties collaborating to run the show.

Asked whether ousting Reform could be an option, Cllr Warwick didn’t rule it out but was keen not to jump that far ahead.

“That is always an option for the council but what we need to focus on now is getting the council functioning for the benefit of the residents of Warwickshire,” he said.

“Reform has the largest number of councillors and are best placed to form a minority administration, we are best placed to hold them to account but they need to take up the serious business of delivering the promises they have made to the people of Warwickshire.

"It is disappointing that they have failed to do so up to now.

“They need to get on with it and pretty quickly.

"Next year’s budget will be very interesting in light of what has been promised by Reform nationally.”

“We will certainly be putting forward our proposals. We need to make sure that whatever happens is fair and protects the citizens of the county."

Cllr Finch initially agreed to field questions on Wednesday but later declined, informing the Local Democracy Reporting Service that he intends to do so later this week.