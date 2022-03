Breaking news.

A road in the south of Leamington has been blocked to traffic due to the emergence of a sinkhole.

Warwickshire Police have blocked Clemens Street from the cross roads junction with Bath Street and High Street at the railway bridge with traffic not able to cross or access Clemens Street from Bath Street.

The AA Traffic News web page says: "Road closed and heavy traffic due to a pothole on Clemens Street both ways from Brunswick Street to A425 High Street."

The sinkhole in Clemens Street. Credit: Felix Nobes.

Warwickshire Police officers have closed Clemens Street because of the sinkhole. Credit: Felix Nobes.

