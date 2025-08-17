Road closure in Napton for resurfacing works to be carried out
Road surfacing work is being carried out in Napton.
Warwickshire County Council is closing Howcombe Lane from New Street to Poplar Road on Monday, August 18, from 9am – 3.30pm.
Motorists should travel from New Street, High Street, Hackwell Street, Vicarage Road, Butt Hill, A425, Brickyard Road, Poplar Road and vice versa.
Work should be completed by August 21.
To report any problems with these works visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/roadworksmap or call 01926 412515.
