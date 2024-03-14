Road works set to start ahead of completion of new Oakley School in Leamington

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The latest phase of highways work is set to start as the completion of the new Oakley School in Leamington approaches.

The new £61m school is Warwickshire County Council’s (WCC) “most significant investment ever in a single building” and includes a 34-place nursery, 420-place primary and 900-place secondary school with SEND provision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work is now set to start on creating the formal entrance to the new school and upgrade the existing junction at Harbury Lane to give more space to pedestrians and cyclists.

A CGI of the new Oakley School which is due to open in September.

The phases of the work will see the old footway on Oakley Wood Rd reinstated with a stone foundation and amber gravel topping to allow pedestrians to safely avoid most of the work areas with that work starting on Monday (March 18).

A four-way traffic management scheme will be put in place by the county council and its contractor while this work and other phases is carried out.

This is anticipated to last until mid-June.

Subsequent works will see road widening & drainage to east carriageway, the new school vehicle bell mouth entrance, road widening to west, Oakley Wood Rd / Harbury Lane junction improvement works and, finally, carriageway resurfacing and road markings for a new right hand turn lane which will be done under night-time road closure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A WCC spokeswoman said: “We are entering the final phase of highways works that will be needed to accommodate the new school and the developments in the local area.

"It is a hugely exciting prospect for the area with a new all-through school taking in nearly 1500 local school-aged children from nursery through to the end of secondary.

"But, of course, it will need a highway network that can serve such expansion, which we are carrying out.

“There will be some disruption, inevitably, due to the traffic management needed to keep workers, pedestrians and other road users safe.