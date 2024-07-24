Roads in Warwickshire set to be resurfaced as part of annual works - here's the list

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Some roads in Warwickshire are set to be resurfaced as part of annual works by Warwickshire County Council.

The council’s county highways team is applying surface dressing to more than 50 miles of roads throughout the county.

The council said the work, which started in May, significantly improves road surfaces in both rural and urban areas, extending their lifespan by up to ten years.

Surface dressing is an annually takes place during drier months of Spring and Summer.

Some roads in Warwickshire are set to be resurfaced as part of annual works by Warwickshire County Council. Photo by WCC

The process is weather dependent and cannot take place if the weather is too hot, or too wet, as a result the programme may need to change at short notice.

The council said that although it is not suitable for roads with structural issues, surface dressing is “a highly cost-effective method that allows the county highways team to stretch its budget further, treating more roads across Warwickshire”.

The process involves spraying a bitumen emulsion (a sticky, tar-like substance) onto a prepared road surface, spreading stone chippings over it, and rolling them to embed into the bitumen. Once surface dressing application is completed, the road is swept after 24 hours, seven days and 28 days.

Some loose stones will remain on the road surface initially.

The council says slow-moving vehicles help embed these stones properly, so “it is crucial to drive under 20 mph in these areas and adhere to all onsite speed restrictions to prevent damage to your vehicle and ensure the success of the new road surface.”

Cllr Jan Matecki, portfolio holder for transport and planning, said: “Surface dressing is vital for maintaining our highways. It prevents potholes, improves skid resistance, and extends road life, preventing more costly repairs.

"Water is the main culprit for road deterioration, and surface dressing seals and waterproofs the road, helping to prevent damage.

“Respecting speed limits in these areas is crucial to keeping our roads safe and functional.

"Thank you for your cooperation and understanding as we work to keep Warwickshire's roads safe and reliable for everyone.”

Here is some of Warwickshire County Council’s list of the planned resurfacing works for August:

Rugby

August 11 on A426 Newbold Road from the police station island to the railway bridge

Leamington

August 27 on Swadling Street from Kennan Avenue to Lee Road

August 27 on Sargeaunt Street from Kennan Avenue to Bury Road

August 27 on Clapham Terrace from the canal bridge to the end of the road

August 27 on Clapham Street from Clapham Terrace to the end of the road

August 27 on Clarendon Avenue from Clarendon Place to outside the petrol station

August 27 on A452 Adelaide Road from the mini island to the pedestrian crossing just beyond York Road

Cubbington

August 28 on Pinehurst from Rugby Road to the end of the road

Whitnash

August 28 on Franklin Road from Heathcote Road to Moorhill Road

Warwick

August 27 on A429 St Nicholas Church Street from Smith Street to Castle Hill

August 27 on Church Street from St Mary’s Church to Jury Street

Kenilworth

August 11 on A452 Leamington Road on Thickthorn Island

Burton Green

August 28 on Red Lane from Burrow Hill Lane

Shrewley

August 22 on The Cumsey from Back Lane to Common Lane

Stratford

August 11 on A422 Alcester Road from Alcester Road roundabout to Church Lane

August 22 on Fordham Avenue from St Marys Road to Maidenhead Road