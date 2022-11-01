Rock and Roll night at Whitnash pub supports Leamington and Warwick Food Bank

A new band made up of established musicians have played their first gig together at a Whitnash pub to support the Leamington and Warwick Foodbank.

Mystery Train played a two-and-a-half hour set playing a mixture of around 40 rock 'n roll and soul classic songs at the Hodcarrier last Saturday night (Saturday October 29).

The event raised about £130 for the foodbank and the audience also brought along food and other household items to donate to the cause.

Whitnash Mayor Barry Franklin and Hodcarrier landlord, Phil Hinton with rock 'n roll band Mystery Train (Robert Cooper, Charlie Draper, Sean McFadden, Paul Englefield, Richard Babbington and Stephen Boyer), following the band's first gig at the Hocarrier in Whitnash, which raised money for the Leamington and Warwick Food Bank. Picture courtesy of Steve McFadden.

Whitnash Mayor Cllr Barry Franklin, who was there on the night, later took the donations to the foodbank at St Margaret’s church.