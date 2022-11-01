Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Rock and Roll night at Whitnash pub supports Leamington and Warwick Food Bank

Established musicians from around the three towns formed a band called Mystery Train and played their first gig together at the Hodcarrier to support the cause

By Oliver Williams
20 minutes ago
Updated 1st Nov 2022, 2:54pm

A new band made up of established musicians have played their first gig together at a Whitnash pub to support the Leamington and Warwick Foodbank.

Mystery Train played a two-and-a-half hour set playing a mixture of around 40 rock 'n roll and soul classic songs at the Hodcarrier last Saturday night (Saturday October 29).

The event raised about £130 for the foodbank and the audience also brought along food and other household items to donate to the cause.

Most Popular

Whitnash Mayor Barry Franklin and Hodcarrier landlord, Phil Hinton with rock 'n roll band Mystery Train (Robert Cooper, Charlie Draper, Sean McFadden, Paul Englefield, Richard Babbington and Stephen Boyer), following the band's first gig at the Hocarrier in Whitnash, which raised money for the Leamington and Warwick Food Bank. Picture courtesy of Steve McFadden.

Advertisement

Whitnash Mayor Cllr Barry Franklin, who was there on the night, later took the donations to the foodbank at St Margaret’s church.

On Friday night (November 4) The pub in Coppice Road will host its first ever open mic night with Warwick-based Keynotes Audio, which supports up and coming musicians across the Warwick District.

WarwickLeamington