Rock and Roll night at Whitnash pub supports Leamington and Warwick Food Bank
Established musicians from around the three towns formed a band called Mystery Train and played their first gig together at the Hodcarrier to support the cause
A new band made up of established musicians have played their first gig together at a Whitnash pub to support the Leamington and Warwick Foodbank.
Mystery Train played a two-and-a-half hour set playing a mixture of around 40 rock 'n roll and soul classic songs at the Hodcarrier last Saturday night (Saturday October 29).
The event raised about £130 for the foodbank and the audience also brought along food and other household items to donate to the cause.
Most Popular
Advertisement
Whitnash Mayor Cllr Barry Franklin, who was there on the night, later took the donations to the foodbank at St Margaret’s church.
On Friday night (November 4) The pub in Coppice Road will host its first ever open mic night with Warwick-based Keynotes Audio, which supports up and coming musicians across the Warwick District.