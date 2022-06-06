Rock Choir to perform during Open Garden event in a village near Leamington later this month

Rock Choir Central Midlands will be performing during this month’s Open Gardens event in Long Itchington. Photo supplied

Rock Choir Central Midlands is set to perform at an Open Gardens event in Long Itchington later this month.

The award-winning choirs include members from Allesley, Coventry, Hinckley, Leamington, Lutterworth, Kenilworth, Stratford, Warwick and Rugby and are managed by choir leader Kirk Hastings.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Long Itchington Village Gardens weekend is on Saturday June 25 and Sunday June 26, when 13 gardens will be open to visitors from noon to 5pm as part of the charitable National Open Gardens Scheme (NGS).

An Open Gardens event is taking place in Long Itchington later this month. Photo supplied

The choir will be performing on the Sunday, starting with different 20-minute sets in two of the featured gardens – 2pm at The Willows on Collingham Lane and 3pm at Bakehouse Court on Church Road.

A longer ‘grand finale’ is scheduled to take place in Holy Trinity Church at around 3.45pm.

A wristband that admits visitors to all 13 gardens costs £7 for adults, with no charge for accompanying children.

All the income goes to the NGS to support nursing and health charities, including Marie Curie, Macmillan Cancer Support, Hospice UK and Parkinson’s UK.

In 2019, the first Long Itchington Village Gardens event attracted nearly 900 visitors and raised more than £6,500 for the nominated NGS charities.