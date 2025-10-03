Rogue roofer who targeted residents in Leamington ordered to pay over £103,000 in compensation

A rogue roofer who targeted residents in Leamington has been ordered to pay more than £103,000 in compensation.

In 2024, Darren Bullaman Lee was sentenced to two-and-a-half-years imprisonment for ripping off four Nuneaton and Leamington residents.

Warwickshire County Council Trading Standards Service, who investigated and prosecuted Lee in 2024, applied to Warwick Crown Court for a Proceeds of Crime Act Confiscation Order on September 26 2025.

Lee has agreed to pay the money, but if he does not, he will face another 18 months in prison, and he will still owe the money when he is released.

Warwickshire County Councillor Michael Bannister, portfolio holder for customer and localities, said: “I’m delighted with the action our Trading Standards Service has taken in seeking to recover money lost by the victims of rogue traders, so that they can be compensated.”

“Warwickshire Trading Standards will continue to investigate and prosecute rogue traders and protect and support Warwickshire residents, especially our most elderly and vulnerable.”

Darren Bullaman Lee (age 29 of Windmill Road, Towersey, Oxfordshire) overcharged for work that was largely unnecessary.

Warwickshire County Council Trading Standards Service said Lee’s plan was to start with a lower quote before finding more and largely fictitious ‘problems’ – and then costs soared.

Three of the victims found Lee on trustatrader.com, where he was advertising as Your Choice Roofing, The Crescent, Spalding, England, PE11 1AF.

At Warwick Crown Court on June 12 2024, Lee was sentenced to two-and-a-half-years imprisonment, handed an eight-year Criminal Behaviour Order and an eight-year Director Disqualification Order.

Lee previously pleaded guilty to four counts of fraud contrary to sections 1 and 2 of the Fraud Act 2006.

Report rogue traders to Warwickshire Trading Standards via the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133.

For more information go to: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/doorstepsellers