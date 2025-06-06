Roller skating rink expansion plan near Lutterworth is given the green light

Expansion plans for a roller skating rink near Lutterworth have been given the green light.

Michelle Clarke applied to Harborough District Council (HDC) for an extension to the purpose-built indoor Midlands Roller Arena near Ashby Parva. The proposals include extensions to the main entrance and existing roller arena, which she said will provide a new teaching area with supporting facilities and seating.

Works include the construction of a “dedicated spectator seating area” alongside the rink, which will better facilitate viewing during training and sports sessions, plans add. Improvements to the changing rooms and toilets, an office and workshop, a reception area, and an area for teaching are also included in the proposals.

Documents submitted to HDC noted the improvements are “designed to bring the arena’s services up to date” and create a “more robust building” which can “better serve its users”.

Midlands Roller Arena near Ashby Parva (image: Google).

In terms of the proposed layout, documents state this has been designed for “the particular requirements the facility demands in order to offer an up to date space to roller skate, along with the supporting facilities”. A teaching and juniors area has been introduced to offer a safer space for juniors to learn, they add.

The application notes that the extension “ensures that the building is zoned off more effectively, by providing sufficient space for spectating and seating areas without interfering with the circulation of the building”. An open area is provided for boot changing which also links to the reception, it adds.

HDC approved the extension on Tuesday, June 3, subject to six conditions, including a requirement for the development to start within three years from the date of the decision.