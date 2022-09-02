Ronnie meets Ronnie's: Artwork of Rolling Stones star to appear at popular Warwick bar's pop-up art gallery

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ronnie's Bar in Warwick. Photo supplied

Ronnie’s Bar in Jury Street is adding ‘art gallery’ to its list of accolades as it showcases work by local artist Rupam ‘Rupe’ Barthakur.

The exhibition, which will see Rupam’s work take up residence on Ronnie’s walls as well as being available for purchase, will be opened by the Mayor of Warwick on September 8.

Note: As the picture is yet to be unveiled, we have been told that we are unable to print a copy of it in this article.

One of the pieces by local artist Rupam ‘Rupe’ Barthakur. Photo supplied

The collection will feature plenty of music-inspired art, including the giant portrait of Rolling Stones icon Ronnie Wood as well as portraits of Jimi Hendrix, Prince and Frank Sinatra, plus more abstract creations inspired by New Orleans and Cuban street dancers.

The project has involved other local businesses, with wood for the pieces provided by local hardware store Torry’s Hardware and DIY and help from art supplies business Picturesque for all materials.

Decorators Kingham Flowers also assisted with the transportation to and from Rupam’s workshop.

Rupam moved to Warwick after going to university in Birmingham, working for Severn Trent on Stratford Road and making the town his home.

One of the pieces by local artist Rupam ‘Rupe’ Barthakur. Photo supplied

Now retired from Severn Trent, he hosts ‘art busking’ workshops at events including the Warwick Folk Festival and his work has been displayed at venues in Warwick and Leamington.

He said: “I have always felt that art is about all the senses – so what is better than combining the visual stuff with great cocktails so you get, for example, the taste of Cuba, as well as music.

“It makes it much more immersive. It’s also a much more relaxed place to see art than in a gallery so I like the idea of having it on display here.

“My dad taught me the basics of art but it was only when we moved to Cornwall that I met all these amazing artists and realised I could really pursue this.

One of the pieces by local artist Rupam ‘Rupe’ Barthakur. Photo supplied

"But I wanted to do something a bit different. I love the buzz of live music – it’s uplifting when you come to a place like Ronnie’s and I wanted to participate with that.

“Since I moved back to Warwick I’ve done commissions and one-offs as well as workshops, but never a whole series. My ambition was always to do a series of work and have it shown as a collection.”

Phil Baker, owner of Ronnie’s, said: “Creativity is at the heart of what we do at Ronnie’s, from the amazing live music we have to the decor and our vibrant outdoor spaces, so when Rupe was looking for somewhere to display his work, I couldn’t think of a better thing to do.

"His type of work lends itself to our environment - especially given the fact we can actually bring Ronnie to Ronnie’s.

“It brings potential new clientele, it changes the aesthetics of the place slightly and most importantly, it’s supporting a local artist and has almost become a bit of a community project, involving other local businesses and individuals.”