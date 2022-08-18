Roof terrace on new Leamington apartments will be built just metres from neighbour’s bedroom

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colin Pigg was one of a number of objectors to plans aimed at revamping a former office block in Clarendon Street which is being converted into nine flats.

Members of Warwick District Council’s planning committee considered the application from Housestyle Countryside at their meeting this week. Work will include rendering the front of the property, replacing one of the windows, changing boundary railings and putting up new obscure glass balustrading on an existing flat roof terrace.

Eight objections had been received by planning officers, some of them commenting on the extended hours worked by tradesmen converting the building. But Mr Pigg, who told the meeting he was representing those living in the neighbouring Alveston Mews, explained that noise was the main concern facing those living in the area.

He said: “It is not the most aesthetically pleasing view but noise is the biggest issue in this area. As a community we have put up with a lot and we are not going to put up with it any more. We are concerned about the conversion of the flat roof area purely from a noise perspective.”

Gary Fisher, the district council’s development services manager, told the meeting why there was no representation from the environment health team.

He said: “They were not consulted because the flat roof area is from a single unit and the change of use is permitted development. Access to the flat roof is already there and we do not have control of that flat roof.

“What is in the proposal is the 1.8m balustrading which is designed to prevent any overlooking of neighbouring properties. If members refused this planning application that would not prevent the use of that area but it would take place without the balustrading. We have an opportunity as far as possible to control the impact from that flat roof.”

Councillors voted unanimously in favour of the plans.

Cllr David Norris (Con, Bishop’s Tachbrook) said: “I am familiar with the site and it is an absolute eyesore. Any improvement is a benefit.”