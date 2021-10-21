Rotarians are again hoping to raise thousands of pounds for Myton Hospices this Christmas through the Leamington and Whitnash Trees of Light campaign

The Leamington Tree of Light in 2017.

Members of the Rotary Club of Royal Leamington Spa are again aiming to raise thousands of pounds for the Myton Hospices through their Christmas Trees of Light campaign in Leamington and Whitnash.

Everyone is invited to have the names of their absent loved ones displayed on lists around the towns and dedicating a light on one of the two giant Christmas trees at Leamington town hall or outside St Margaret's church, by making donations which go directly to The Myton Hospices to support their hospices in Warwick, Coventry and Rugby and the services they provide to the surrounding areas.

Last year the Covid pandemic prevented the usual Switch-on ceremonies with carols, but it is planned that these will return, in Leamington on Sunday November 7 from 3.30pm to 4.30pm with the backing of the Royal Spa Brass band and the Baptist Choir, and in Whitnash at St Margaret's with carol singing and a blessing in the church followed by mince pies and refreshments in the annex on Saturday November 20 from 5.15pm.

The Myton Hospices need every penny even more now, as their income has been markedly diminished by the pandemic which closed all their shops and saw all fund-raising events cancelled leaving them £2,000,000 short.

Despite this, the charity continued its essential work through its Myton at Home support services even though the hospices were shut down for some time.

Leamington Rotary Club president Michael Heath said: "The Trees of Light give me the chance to remember my twin brother and my elder sister, both lost to cancer.

"He passed his last days well supported in a hospice and thus I value the wonderful work of the Myton Hospices.

"I urge everyone to support this campaign to add to the £88,000 that the Trees of Light have generated since 2001."

At the where the trees are locations there will be donation coupons that can be returned to the Tourist Office at the Pump Rooms or to Whitnash Library, or posted to Warwick Myton Hospice.

Donations can also be made online by JustGiving at mytonhospice.org/TreesOfLight, with dedications of the names to be remembered in the comments section.