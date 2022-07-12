Rotarians delighted at 'record-breaking' numbers for Warwick's two-day Thai Festival

The Buddhist monks receiving gifts at the Warwick Thai Festival. Photo supplied

Thousands of Thai people from all over the Midlands joined the crowds at the event at Warwick Racecourse.

The 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts helped park cars over the two days, receiving donations towards its fundraising.

With support from sponsors Warwick Kia who brought some cars to view, and Warwick Castle, the club is hoping to have raised a considerable amount for it’s charitable work.

The raffle for a flight to Thailand was won by Vicki Morris, who is pictured receiving an Eva-Air voucher from Magic of Thailand’s Daniel Biggs. Photo supplied

Warwick Mayor Cllr Parminder Singh Birdi opened proceedings on Saturday, introduced by Rotary President Keith Talbot, and welcomed visitors, including Rotary District Governor John Parkinson – who met his wife in Thailand.

Prayers and blessings were then done by Buddhist Monks – kicking off the entertainment stage – which featured traditional Thai dancing, Muay Thai kick boxers, and ladyboys.

Alan Bailey from the Rotary Club said: “Warwick Rotary Club has worked with the Thai people since the Tsunami in 2004 when it started an annual festival of culture and food to raise money to help orphans.

"We have stayed in touch over the years and recently sent aid to Thailand during the pandemic.

"It was good to be able to meet up again and it was clear that England and Thailand were having a great time in Warwick this weekend as no one wanted to go home.”

