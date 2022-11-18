Rotarians in Warwick and Kenilworth appeal for help at food packing event to Feed the Hungry

Rotarians in Warwick and Kenilworth are helping to lead the way in tackling world hunger with the return of their food packing initiative in partnership with Feed The Hungry this weekend.

It will be all hands on deck when members of The Rotary Clubs of Warwick and Kenilworth join volunteers from Feed The Hungry charity and others, to pack nearly 30,000 meals to be sent to children in Africa.

It marks a welcome return for the initiative after two years and organisers are inviting as many people as possible to lend their support, at Feed The Hungry’s warehouse in Binley, on Saturday, (November 19), filling roles including packers, admin staff and car park marshals.

Jasminder Dhaliwal, of Heart of England Rotary, said: “We at Rotary District 1060 decided to help tackle the problem with local organisations. We believe in service, so a meal packing event where Rotarians and the local community could physically take part was ideal.

The last food packing event in 2019 when 30,000 meals were packed and 369 kilos of food was donated to Trussell Trust.

“Several clubs fundraised to get the money for the meals and then help pack them to send to Africa for their school feeding programme. In a lot of cases this is the only meal the child gets a day. It also encourages the children to attend school and get an education. It’s a day when hundreds of Rotarians, their families and friends actively get involved in a day of packing meals to be sent around the world.

“Rotary is working hard to reduce Hunger in the UK and overseas. 821 million people in the world don't get the food they need.”

The food packs, which each feed six people, contain rice, lentils, soya and multivitamin sachets, were funded by a £9,500 Rotary donation and will be distributed by Feed The Hungry.

Feed The Hungry is an international charity which works to reduce world hunger by establishing feeding programs following disaster relief operations in 21 different countries worldwide. With its partner organisations, since 1987, they have globally assisted in feeding over 420,000 children every day in 25 countries. FTH also provides disaster relief recovery programs through its network of community programs around the globe.

Gwyn Williams, International Operations Director for Feed The Hungry, said: “Feed the hungry has been involved in food packing events for 10 years here in the UK working with various organisations and has developed the Hand to Hand food packing program to enable schools, churches and charitable organisations get involved in this amazing event of packing High nutrition food for schools in Africa to encourage children to receive an education.

“Packing meals together as a community is an awesome experience not to be missed; but it’s so also much more than that, and we would like to thank everyone who comes along in becoming world changers for thousands of children.”

Donations will also be invited on the day for volunteers of Trussell Trust foodbanks, who will be on hand to offer advice and information about their work.

Gwyn added: “Feed The Hungry also recognises the level of food poverty here in the UK. In 2020 we took over the management of Coventry Foodbank and have worked extensively in providing food provision through its network of Foodbanks, food pantries and community engagement programs throughout Coventry and Warwickshire with its amazing team of staff and volunteers.”

The Warwick and Kenilworth Rotary clubs were also joined by clubs in Southam, Leamington, Rugby, Birmingham, Coventry and Redditch.