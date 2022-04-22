Rotarians learn more about the project aiming to turn Warwick into 'a singing town'

Jeremy Dibb, research and delivery lead for 'Warwick - a Singing Town' with Warwick Rotary President Paul Jaspal. Photo supplied

Members of the Rotary Club in Warwick recently learnt more about a project that aims to make Warwick a ‘singing town’.

Jeremy Dibb, who is research and delivery lead for ‘Warwick - a Singing Town’, came to encourage Rotarians last week to get back to singing for their health and well-being.

Jeremy is known to the club as the former director of Warwickshire Music, which brings together the local schools for the Warwick Rotary Club’s “Midsummer Schools Concert” at St Mary’s Church every June.

Following his retirement in 2019 he started to organise to get the whole of Warwick singing.

Warwick - A Singing Town has three main aims to encourage singing in education, in health and in the community.

The project also aims to celebrate the joy of singing and for singing to be part of the artistic and cultural post-pandemic renewal in Warwick.

There are already 12 community organisations working alongside Warwick - A Singing Town – including the Folk Festival, St Mary’s choir, and Armonico Consort who run the Warwick Memory Singers for people living with Dementia and their carers.

Jeremy and his colleagues have been working in schools supporting teachers to get children to sing.

In the community he is establishing workshops for residents – ‘Sing for Joy’ is starting at Chase Meadow Community Centre, and on May 1 there will be a concert for Ukraine to raise funds.

King Henry’s Endowed Trust has earmarked three years funding to support the project aiming for Warwick to be the first ‘Singing Town’ and they hope to arrange a choral pageant of all the groups in 2023.

The project is also supported by the Warwick Independent Schools Foundation.

Thanking Jeremy for his presentation, Rotarian Laurie Day said: “We are all singing from the same song sheet” and admired his work to get kids from all backgrounds enjoying music.

Rotary President Paul Jaspal also gave him a small donation.