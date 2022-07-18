Rotary Club of Royal Leamington Spa welcomes new president

Michael Heath (at right) hands over his Rotary Club of Royal Leamington Spa presidency to David Leigh-Hunt. Picture submitted.

Rotarians in Leamington have welcomed a new president for their club after two years of fundraising success despite Covid.

Previous president Michael Heath has handed over the role to David Leigh-Hunt after he oversaw the club raising £30,000 for good causes since 2020.

David’s ambiiton is to recruit new members, both men and women, and instigate corporate membership to further increase numbers and local involvement.

The club’s nexy big event, Play Me, Leamington, is underway with a piano at the Railway Station, in the Royal Priors, and at the Royal Pump Rooms, available for anyone passing by to sit down and play for six weeks.

The club’s Cars At The Spa fundraising event will take place at in the Pump Room Gardens on Sunday September 25, raising money for local and UK charities.