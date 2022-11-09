Rotary Club switches on its Leamington Tree of Light to launch its annual Christmas fundraising campaign

Rotarians have officially launched their annual Christmas fundraising campaign by lighting up their Leamington Tree of Light for the first time this year.

Through its Trees of Light Camoaign, The Royal Leamington Spa Rotary Club is again supporting The Myton Hospices – a cause for which it has raised tens of thousands of pounds for over the years.

Once again people can remember lost or absent loved ones by dedicating a tree light to them and making a donation.

The Leamington Tree of Light (Picture supplied).

The switch-on event, which took place outside Leamington Town Hall on Sunday November 6.

Leamington Rotary Club president David Leigh Hunt welcomed the assembled crowd and MC introduced the Baptist Music Group choir, the Rev Joanna Parker who blessed the tree, a surprise speaker the High Sheriff of Warwickshire who came bedecked in his official regalia, Chris Willmott, a leading fund raiser for The Myton Hospices, and the chair of Warwck District Council Cllr Mini Kaur Mangat, who switched on the Tree of Light with the crowd counting down from five.

Donations are already coming in to the campaign via the justGiving link, leaflets located around the town and the donation coupons (attached to the printed version of this article in The Courier)

The Rotary Club is aiming to beat last year's donations total of £5,061 all of which goes to The Myton Hospices, bringing the total donated over 22 years to £93,000.

The Leamington Tree of Light Switch-on event. Picture supplied.