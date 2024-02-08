Rotary Peace Pole installed at Radford Semele Primary School - with a message of hope

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Rotary Peace Pole has been installed at Radford Semele CE Primary School.

At a recent assembly at the school, which was led by Reverend Martin Green from St Nicholas’ Church in Radford Semele, the children sang songs of peace.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Peace Pole has been installed at Radford Semele CE Primary School. Photo supplied

Advertisement

Advertisement

All years were involved with children from each, reading peace poems, showing pictures, and just saying what peace meant to them.

Local Rotarian Margaret Morley who attended said: “It was so lovely to hear to hear children from five to 11 years old giving such thoughtful insights, they looked at peace from every aspect with words such as kindness, caring, helping others, not fighting cropping up all the time.

"Even things such as looking at trees, blue skies and unicorns making them feel peaceful.”

Following the assembly several children along with Margaret, Reverend Green and acting head Mrs Faiyza Anwar went out to the “Garden of Reflection”, where Margaret cut the ribbon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

All the children present then said the message of “May Peace Prevail on Earth" in their own language.

Mrs Ambar said: “It is so important that our children can reflect on peace and having somewhere where the children can just go and relax amongst nature, is so important for their well-being.

"The Peace Pole helps us to reflect on this. The children themselves recognised this. ”

This is the third Pole to be planted at schools in and around Leamington.

Margaret added: “Rotary would love to see Peace Poles planted in every school locally, as an organisation, promoting peace is one of our main areas of focus and the younger we start the better."