Route revealed for the Warwickshire stage of the Lloyds Tour of Britain cycling race

The full route for the Warwickshire stage of the Lloyds Tour of Britain Men cycling race has been revealed.

Warwickshire will host the race’s longest stage on September 5, stretching from Atherstone to Burton Dassett Hills Country Park.

A map has been revealed showing the full 116.2 mile route, where residents find out where and what time the cyclists will be passing through.

The route will take in all five districts and boroughs of Warwickshire (North Warwickshire Borough, Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough, Rugby Borough, Warwick District and Stratford District), and feature six categorised king of the mountains climbs – the most on any stage of the 2025 route.

From the start in Atherstone at 10.30am, the route will take in Ansley, Shustoke, and Fillongley, before heading through Bedworth and Bulkington, then heading south via Brinklow to skirt Rugby and go through Dunchurch.

The day’s intermediate sprint will come after 85 kilometres of racing on Rugby Road in Cubbington, before the climbing starts in earnest in the second part of the stage, with the first categorised climb at Friz Hill, between Wellesbourne and Compton Verney.

From Kineton the route heads south to Shipston on Stour, with the next climb of Fant Hill at Upper Brailes, soon after, followed almost immediately by Sun Rising Hill, with an average of 10 per cent over its 900 metres as it takes the race up onto the Edgehill escarpment.

The stage then uses the same finishing circuit around Burton Dassett Hills Country Park that featured in the 2019 race.

Three ascents of the main, categorised, 1.4-kilometre climb, which averages 5.7 per cent await contribute towards more than 2,100 metres of ascent in the stage, the second highest of this year’s race.

Cllr George Finch, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled that the 2025 Lloyd’s Tour of Britain Men will showcase the whole of Warwickshire, with the route travelling through every district and borough in our county.

"This is a fantastic opportunity to highlight the unique character and beauty of each area, from our vibrant towns to our stunning countryside. I’d encourage everyone to put the date in their diaries and come out on the day to cheer on the riders and enjoy the celebrations. Let’s show the world the very best of Warwickshire.”

A map of the route and timings can be found at: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/cycletour