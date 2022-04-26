Royal British Legion opens new community hub and café in Southam

The new RBL Community Hub and Café in Southam.

The Royal British Legion (RBL) has opened a brand-new community hub and café in Southam.

Situated next to the legion’s care home, Galanos House In Banbury Road, the new hub will offer RBL support for those eligible for its services, as well housing a café open to the public, and meeting rooms.

Hub manager Alison Byerley said “The opening of the new hub and café has been a long time in the making, and we are excited to finally welcome people through the doors.

"We would love for people to come along on Monday (May 2) for our opening day to see and experience what the café and hub has to offer.”

“Businesses will also be able to use the new facility with the opportunity to hire out one of the three onsite rooms available.

"This includes a large hall, a treatment room, and small meeting room.

“Jo-Anne Wilson MBE, Registered Manager at Galanos House said, "The new community hub will help provide support for RBL beneficiaries but will also be a fantastic space for residents of Southam and the surrounding villages.”

Galanos House is a Royal British Legion care home for ex-service men and women.