Rugbeians affected by dementia invited to come and enjoy free arts and crafts sessions

Photo courtesy of Arts Uplift.

The sessions, organised by Arts Uplift and set to be held through June and July, will include an array of activities – and those with dementia, their friends and carers are welcome to come along.

A spokesperson for Arts Uplift said: “Led by experienced and friendly artists, these light-hearted, relaxed sessions are designed to boost confidence and to stimulate the mind and senses. There is also plenty of time for tea and chat.

“Absolutely no previous experience is required to take part, everyone is welcome, and all activities can be adapted to suit your needs.

"Participants do not need a diagnosis of dementia to take part. Each week is a different theme such as holidays, going out and celebrations.”

The sessions will be led by Jessica Hartshorn and they will take place from 2.30pm – 3.30pm on Thursdays 16, 23, 30 June and 7, 14, 21 July.

The spokesperson for Arts Uplift added: “With lots of materials for you to choose from, this programme includes painting, printing, creating beautiful mobiles and colourful collages with as much help and guidance as you need.”