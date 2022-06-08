Rugbeians celebrate Platinum Jubilee across the borough and beyond

Rugbeians celebrated across the borough - and beyond.

While the rain saw some events, like the picnic in Caldecott Park, not bring as many people as expected, many still turned out to have fun and mark the Queen’s 70 years of service.

In Caldecott Park (pictured bottom left) Rugbeians were invited to bring along a picnic and enjoy live entertainment from Community Choir, Big Help Music, Hatstand and Wolly the Clown.

Many of the Rugbeians who did brave the drizzle to head to the park came prepared with umbrellas – and those who didn’t found shelter in gazebos or under the park’s many mature trees.

Elsewhere in the borough, scores of residents organised their own street parties. Many pubs held their own events too. The Old Lion pub in Harborough Magna (pictured top left) held an afternoon tea party on the Saturday, with singer Celine Rose coming along to sing old favourites.Schools too were keen to celebrate – some ahead of time, with staff and pupils at Long Lawford Primary School (pictured top right) having a fancy dress day on May 27.

Some Rugbeians were keen to travel to London to see the national celebrations, and (pictured top left, from left to right: Vanessa Mcdaid, Margaret Fox, Tracey Wagstaffe) had their photographs featured in The Times and The Sun.

Vanessa said: “My sister, mum and I travelled to London yesterday for the Trooping of Colour - arriving just before 9am, we couldn’t get into The Mall and so headed to Trafalgar Square.