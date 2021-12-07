Rugbeians continue to remember friends and loved ones with Rugby Rotary's Tree of Light

Rugby's Rotary Club's Tree of Light project continues to receive a brilliant response from residents for another week, with many more dedications sent in.
The project sees residents able to have loved ones and friends remembered on the tree by sending in dedications - raising much-needed funds for Myton Hospice.
This year the dedication service takes place slight earlier - being held today (December 7) at St Andrew's at 7pm.
A spokesperson for Rugby Rotary explained: "This is the time in the year that we always bring to mind those of our nearest and dearest that are no longer with us but stay in our hearts.
"This is a time of year when we especially treasure their memory.
"The Rotary Club of Rugby, as part of its dedicated service to the local community, is once again giving everyone the opportunity to give to a cause that is so vital to us all."
Sponsor forms can be found in this week's and future issues of the Rugby Advertiser and also at Blackham Opticians, who have agreed to be the collecting point this year as the Myton Hospices Shop has had to close.
The completed Sponsor form and your donation cheque or Postal Order (minimum of £5 per dedication) payable to ‘Rotary Tree of Light’, should be sent to:
‘Rotary Tree of Light’, c/o 2 Bawnmore Court, Rugby CV22 7QQ or taken to: (please knock and wait to be invited in) Blackham Opticians, 21 Albert Street, Rugby CV21 2SD - marked ‘Tree of Light’
(If you are a UK taxpayer you may also indicate that you wish your donation to be Gift Aided to increase it by 25 per cent)
Here are this week's dedications:
