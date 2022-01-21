Rugbeians with dementia or carers and loved ones invited to free arts and crafts course at the library

Photo submitted by Arts Uplift.

Rugbeians with dementia, their carers or their loved ones are invited to a free arts and crafts course starting next month at Rugby library.

Artist Helen Fountain will run the workshops, which will include 'reminiscence' with items from the 1940s to the 1970s intended to bring back memories in a range of themes from food, fun and school days.

A spokesperson for the project, which has been funded by Warwickshire County Council, said: "Led by experienced artists, the programme includes arts and crafts, story sharing and reminiscence activities, with plenty of time for tea and chat.

"Participants do not need a diagnosis of dementia to take part.

"Participation in the arts can help with improving mental well-being, reducing isolation and loneliness, improving brain cognition and physical co-ordination and also making new friends."

The course last six weeks and includes activities to carry on at home. No previous arts experience is needed.

Beginning on February 3, sessions will run each each Thursday from 2pm to 3.15pm until March 17.

For more information, or to book a place, contact Jenny Davis at [email protected] or call 07946 585978