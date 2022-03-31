Rugbeians with nerves of steel will be able to zipwire into Draycote Water - all while raising money for a good cause

This is certainly not for the timid!

Rugbeians with nerves of steel and a penchant for heights will be able to zip wire across the countryside for one day only - all while raising funds for a good cause.

The Coventry charity Global Care is setting up the biggest zip wire in Warwickshire to raise funds to support children at risk across the world.

A spokesperson said: "We're perching a 40ft crane at the top of Hensborough Hill, at Draycote Water, near Rugby, so thrill-seekers can whizz down into the country park, a distance of at least 250 metres, at speeds of 25-30mph!

"Participants get a panoramic view of the countryside around popular Draycote Water, a unique opportunity and a massive adrenaline buzz!"

The ‘Take A Risk 2022’ event takes place on Saturday, June 25.

Participants must pay £35 to register and commit either to raise a minimum of £150 in sponsorship or to sign up as a regular 'Children At Risk' donor, agreeing to donate £6 per month for a minimum of two years.

Charity CEO John White said: “It’s going to be a great day, great fun and a truly unique experience - and if I can do it, anyone can.

"Best of all, the whole event has the potential to make an enormous difference in the lives of marginalised children, where even small amounts of support can be the difference between life and death, hope and despair.

"Please sign up and join us."

All participants get a free t-shirt, and a photo on the day. There is no minimum or maximum age, but participants must weigh between 6 and 17 stone.

The event follows the successful ‘Take A Risk’ event in 2017 - which saw participants abseil from the roof of Coventry Cathedral, raising around £21,000 for Global Care’s Children At Risk fund.

Global Care - founded in Coventry almost 40 years ago - has been supporting impoverished communities with feeding and care, also supporting education for children unable to access online learning.