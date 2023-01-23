Accidents happened in Cawston Lane

The collision is in Cawston Lane.

Police were called to two collisions in Cawston Lane, Dunchurch, this morning (Monday, January 23).

The first took place at 8.50am.

A spokesman for Warwickshire Police said: “We were called to a report of what was initially thought to be a four-vehicle collision. It subsequently turned out to be two, two-vehicle collisions.

“There’s no reference to injuries and no ambulance log.”

