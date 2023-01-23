Police were called to two collisions in Cawston Lane, Dunchurch, this morning (Monday, January 23).
The first took place at 8.50am.
Advertisement
A spokesman for Warwickshire Police said: “We were called to a report of what was initially thought to be a four-vehicle collision. It subsequently turned out to be two, two-vehicle collisions.
“There’s no reference to injuries and no ambulance log.”
Advertisement
Witness Tina Trunkfield told the Advertiser: "It looked pretty bad. I hope everyone is OK.”