Rugby Advertiser editor will be taking on Everest Base Camp challenge to raise money for charity

Phil Hibble will be raising money for the Teenage Cancer Trust

The editor of the Rugby Advertiser will be taking on the gruelling heights of Everest Base Camp in November to raise money for charity.

Phil Hibble will be trekking to altitudes way above 5,000 metres, where oxygen levels are 50 per cent of that at sea level.

But the 44-year-old editor is looking forward to the challenge - and hoping to raise money for the Teenage Cancer Trust in the process.

Phil Hibble training in the wet but beautiful Peak District

"This year, my friend's 15-year-old son, Thomas, was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia and has undergone rounds of chemotherapy - something that no child should have to go through, " he said.

"I would like to use this challenge to raise money for the Teenage Cancer Trust, who do so much to help children in Thomas's situation.

"The costs of the trip and all the equipment are covered so all money raised will go to the charity."

Talking about the Himalayan challenge in Nepal, Phil added: "It will be an amazing experience and a chance to get close to the world's highest mountain. But I know it will be tough work, especially for someone on the wrong side of 40!"

Phil's training and preparation has involved long walks and hill climbs, as well as acupuncture and physio work on his back.

"I am not sure what will slow me down the most - the altitude sickness or my dodgy back!" he added.

The challenge will take place between November 11-25.

Anyone wishing to donate can visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/phil-hibble-1696845278917