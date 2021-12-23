Rugby Amazon centre donates £1k to charity providing gifts for seriously ill children this Christmas

The charity provides lots of gifts for poorly children.

The Amazon fulfilment centre in Rugby has made a £1,000 donation to The Children’s Christmas Wish List.

The Children’s Christmas Wish List, founded in 2008, grants the Christmas wishes of sick and terminally ill children.

The donation from Amazon will be used for purchasing gifts, selection boxes, marshmallows and sweets for all sick children who have to spend any time in hospital over the festive period.

Gayner Coulson, site leader at Amazon in Rugby, said: “The work The Children’s Christmas Wish List does is brilliant, and a vital support to many in the community. We’re pleased to be able to assist the charity with this donation.”

Craig Collins, from The Children’s Christmas Wish List, said: “We work to support sick and terminally ill children and their families by creating memories they’ll treasure.