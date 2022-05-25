Janet Watson said she was 'so excited' to have made the shortlist in this year's Woman Who Achieves Awards - the fourth year in a row that she has been nominated.

A Rugby artist has once again been named as an inspirational female role model in business.

Janet Watson said she was 'so excited' to have made the shortlist in this year's Woman Who Achieves Awards - the fourth year in a row that she has been nominated for an award by two different organisations.

This year, she has been named as a finalist in the Woman Who Creates Category, for her art and designs. The winners will be announced on July 1 at Coombe Abbey Hotel.

She has previously been nominated in the 2019 Woman Who Achieves Awards and was shortlisted in 2020 and 2021 in the NoW Network Awards.

The artist and designer, who runs Janet Watson Art Designs and Janet Watson Art Designs in Nature on her YouTube channel, is also showing her artwork at Warwickshire Open Studios June 18-19 at the Golden Lion Pub and Hotel in Easenhall.

Janet said she struggled over the past two years due to the pandemic but believes she has now turned a corner

"Two years ago things were looking good with my art then it all stopped," she said.

"This year, 2022, I turned a corner and have gone for it by going for a walk, outdoor cooking and camping and putting the link to the businesses in my YouTube comments to help them."