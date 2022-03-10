Rugby band to perform live at the Bull Inn to raise funds for victims of war in Ukraine

Photo courtesy of the band.

A popular Rugby band are set to perform live this weekend in an effort to raise funds for the victims of the war in Ukraine.

White Men Can't Funk, which formed ten years ago and now perform at venues across the country, will be playing at Clifton on Dunsmore's Bull from 8pm on Saturday, March 12.

Band member Andy Walker said: "Since 2019-20 we've been signed to an agency and we travel around the country performing in private venues weddings and events.

"This is the first time in quite a while we've had the chance to perform to the public in Rugby and it'll be great. We're all from the town and we're looking forward to it.

"At the moment I think everyone is seeing what's happening in Ukraine and we all want to do something to help.

"We've decided to try to raise funds for the British Red Cross because, after researching, I've seen that they're doing a lot of work to help people on the ground.

"They're not political, they're just trying to help people who are suffering a lot at the moment.

"It's going to be a case of, 'we'll leave a bucket out, and if you can bring a few quid to drop in then we'd be really grateful'."