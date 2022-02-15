Rugby Barnardo's volunteer receives award for her selfless commitment to helping children and families

Jessica Forbes with Nicola Sharpe.

A Rugby volunteer working at children’s charity Barnardo’s has been awarded a Marsh Trust Award for her commitment to supporting children and families.

22-year-old Jessica Forbes has been working at the Rugby Children and Family Centre for 18 months.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She has been helping with the weekly outdoor Stay and Play sessions and often arrives with resources for the sessions that she has made at home, to build on the children’s learning and interests.

She also helps with administrative tasks including the organisation of New Birth Packs for distribution and helping out in the clothes bank sorting out donated items.

Jessica said: “Choosing to volunteer with Barnardo’s is possibly one of the best decisions I have ever made, it doesn’t even feel like volunteering as I am really made to feel like part of the team.

"I love that no matter how small the task may seem, everyone is so grateful for your support.”

Jessica is now studying for her PGCE at Warwick University but still finds time to come back and support Barnardo’s during the school holidays.

"Nicola Sharpe, volunteer coordinator at Barnardo’s said: “Jessica always arrives with a smile on her face and gets stuck in straight away.

"She is passionate about working with children and has been a great asset to our outdoor sessions.

"She engages with all of the children encouraging them to explore the activities on offer. She is equally confident to chat to parents and has quickly picked up on all of the things that we offer at the centre and signposts parents to relevant services for their needs.

"Jessica is happy to get stuck in and doesn’t shy away from doing the more mundane tasks either such as cleaning out the paint pots.

“We’re not surprised to hear Jessica is making quite an impression on the schools she has placements in as part of her university course.

Her current school placement are very proud of her and we know she will be an amazing teacher.

"She takes with her a sound knowledge of children’s services, early intervention and striving for positive outcomes and we are so pleased we have been part of that journey.”