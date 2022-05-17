Rugby Bikefest is on this weekend and it looks like it's going to be a whopper

The 'Ride-in' is the highlight of the day for many.

The free family festival always proves a hit with residents and business owners alike – giving our town centre a huge boost.

This year’s festival is set to happen from 10.30am and 4pm on Sunday, May 22, taking over the town centre and filling it with an array of attractions for all tastes.

Attractions on offer this year include a funfair, bike displays, a pulse-raising ‘Extreme Bike Battle stunt show’ and, of course, lots of food.

The Bike Battle stunt show looks set to rather exciting!

One of the highlights of the day is the ‘ride-in’, where hundreds of bikes thunder into the town centre, creating a fantastic spectacle and an apocalyptic roar.

Residents keen to see the ride-in are advised to be in the town centre for 10.15am.

Younger Rugbeians are reminded to make sure they stay off the road and follow the advice of the event stewards until all the bikes are safely parked.

A spokesperson for the festival, which is organised by Rugby Borough Council and Rugby First, said: “This year’s music line up is certain to get you all revved up as some superb local bands take to the stages in the Market Place and Church Street (next to Mr Robinson’s).

"Performing on the day will be Paper St. Soap Company, The Needless, 2nd Hand Daylight, Rudesix, The Rooters, Monday Nights, Rugby Electric Guitar Orchestra plus guests, Gutter Puppy, The Imposters and Wild Ride.

"We have over 40 stalls and displays at the 2022 Rugby Bikefest offering a wide range of bike related goods, advice and clothing – bike enthusiast or not we will have something for you and the family.

"With all the bikes, live music and family entertainment we have plenty of delicious fuel to feed your engines – burgers, pies, cakes, jerk chicken and much more.

"Don’t forget to check out some of the great pubs, cafes and restaurants that Rugby town centre has to offer.”

For timings and further information you can visit the Bikefest website rugbyfirst.org/rugby-bikefest-2022.