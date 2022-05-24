Rugby Bikefest was a grand old time for all - and we've got the pictures to prove it!

Rugby mayor Carolyn Watson-Merret with bikers Garaint James, and Linda James. Photo by Patrick Joyce.

The annual festival promises to be bigger and better every time – and it never disappoints.

Organised jointly by Rugby Borough Council and Rugby First, the festival is the biggest event in the town’s calendar, and always draws in thousands of residents.

The morning started with the long-running ‘ride-in’, where hundreds of bikers roar through the town centre on an array of machines, old and new, to the delight of onlookers.

Rugbeians line the streets for the ride-in. Photo by Patrick Joyce.

Scores of motorbikes and vintage cars were then parked across the town centre, giving petrolheads the chance to have a good look – and very possibly return home to scour classifieds for similar machines for sale.

But the family festival is never just for fans of cylinders and spark plugs – each year there is a huge variety of stalls and attractions.

This year included face painting, bouncy castles, circus skills, big wheel, children’s games and a funfair.

As always, an impressive array of food stands were present, making the air thick with cooking smells that no living person could resist.

Bikes of all varieties take part in the ride-in, from vintage models and cruisers right up to the latest high-performance machines. Photo by Patrick Joyce.

Windows on Market Place and Church Street will have spent most of the day rattling to the sound of live music, with Paper St. Soap Company, The Needless, 2nd Hand Daylight, Rudesix, The Rooters and Monday Nights among others providing the soundtrack.

With the influx of thousands of people came also a huge boost for our town’s independent businesses, and the Advertiser saw clear (and sometimes quite amusing) evidence that the town centre’s pubs were doing a roaring trade.

Gus Masser of Rugby Police was out looking after Rugbeians and manning a police stand. Photo by Patrick Joyce.