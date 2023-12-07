Rugby Borough Council uses £485,000 from savings to deal with void council housing repairs

It comes on the back of a £275,000 income pressure in relation to council housing with a “higher-than-expected” level of void properties and an increase in those handed back to the authority in a poor state.

Rugby Borough Council has had to release £485,000 from savings to pay for “substantial works” to housing after tenants have left.

The borough’s cabinet this week approved the extra funding to try to shrink the void times – the period between when one council tenancy finishes and a new one starts.

The council’s report read: “This means that operatives may have to work in properties for several weeks to bring them back to a suitable condition. This results in a delayed turnaround time given the scope of work required.

“Several initiatives have been put in place across relevant services to highlight and target properties in potential disrepair before they are returned in such a poor condition. Support and advice on property care is also available to residents.”

It noted that the position had improved since the first quarter of the financial year but acknowledged it would “take time to come to fruition”.

Councillor Ish Mistry (Lab, New Bilton), who chairs the borough’s overview and scrutiny panel, overseeing areas of work at the council, said: “It is a lot of money.

“I know it is a one-off but we still have to do the housing stock survey, I am not sure what that is going to bring up.

“There is also an income shortfall on the housing revenue account of £275,000 and with the property repairs, you are looking at an overspend of half a million for whatever reason – we don’t have internal staff, you have to subcontract – so the picture isn’t very good.”

Leader Councillor Derek Poole (Con, Wolston & the Lawfords) replied: “You know as well as I do that voids are a major topic in this council at the moment.

“The portfolio holder has been told that we need the extra money to get these properties sorted and quickly. That is what we have to do, Councillor Mistry.

“I know the comments you have made. It is a fact of life I am afraid, we have to get these properties sorted and back on the market, not only for us, the council’s benefit, but for the people out there who need housing.”

Liberal Democrat leader Councillor Jerry Roodhouse (Paddox) said the matter was “clearly something that needs to be tackled head on” but called for close scrutiny of the outcomes.

“I hope we will get an early report back following the release of that money to see that it is making an impact. I think for that investment we need to see things moving forward,” he said.

“Quite clearly the chief officer thinks that is going to help. From what I know, we certainly can’t stay as we are, we need to inject something to get the pace up because the voids have been around for some time.”