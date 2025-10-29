Rugby bowlers raise thousands of pounds for worthy cause in town

Bowlers in Rugby have raised thousands of pounds for a worthy cause in town.

At the recent AGM of Rugby Police Bowls Club, a donation of £1,200 was made to Garth Murphy, the new chair of The Friends of the Hospital St Cross, Rugby.

The donated money had been raised by the Bowls Clubs’ members and friends as well as the clubs touring team, who this year returned to Torbay for another very successful tour both on and off the green.

David Owen, chair of the Police Bowls Club, paid tribute to the Friends group for all the valuable work they do. He added: "The Police Bowls Club celebrates its 70th anniversary in 2026 and during those years have raised thousands of pounds for mainly local charities.

"The last time the club donated to the Friends was in 2006 when they donated a bench for use by visitors, which is still situated in the atrium outside Cedar Ward.

"It was placed there in memory of Bryan Barnacle, a fuller than life character and a member of the Police Bowls Club. A former special constable and a long-time volunteer for the Friends, having had at least two hip replacements on the ward. His duties with the Friends included reassuring the patients that they would survive their ordeal and being the ward tea boy. He was even entrusted to open the new orthopaedic operating theatre.

"The trait of playing bowls and volunteering for the Friends has continued with many local clubs in Rugby still supplying volunteers.”

“Anyone who visits the Hospital of St Cross will no doubt have met a volunteer in a blue jumper from the Friends and know how valuable they are particularly to people visiting the hospital for the first time. Over the years the Friends have ensured that facilities have either remained available to the people of Rugby or fought to have them bought back to where they should have always been in Rugby. The blood taking unit is a prime example of this not only for the people of Rugby but also for the rest of Warwickshire. Long may their work continue and hopefully this small donation will make a difference to someone or thing."

After thanking the Police Bowls Club for their generous donation and in response, Garth Murphy gave a short insight into the work of the Friends and said that one of their future projects was to bring ‘Health to the High Street’ with facilities being set up in the Clock Tower Shopping Centre, with an anticipated opening during the summer of 2026. The Friends this year have celebrated 70 years since their formation, as a result they have established a ‘Platinum Anniversary Appeal’, with their first project being to purchase a second ultrasound machine for Maternity and Gynaecology use, in the Health on the High Street facility.