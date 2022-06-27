Rugby businesswoman set to tackle London Marathon to raise funds for MacMillan Cancer Support

Becky out on a run.

Becky, who runs Wayne And Becky Niners Darts Niner with husband Wayne, had originally set herself the target of running a half marathon by the time she turned 40.

To this end, she started training in January 2020 - completing her first half marathon in May of that year, raising funds for the neonatal ward at Coventry Hospital.

She said: “I was so proud of myself and enjoyed it so much and also managed to raise a great amount of money for the neonatal ward at University Hospitals Coventry & Warwickshire, a cause very close to our hearts.“Since my first half marathon I have entered several other events over various distances and wondered if I could push myself to complete 'the big one', the London Marathon.

“I have been so lucky that I have been offered a place with the MacMillan Cencer Support Team via the Ballot and Charity entry. I could not be more proud to support this amazing charity.”

Becky is now asking Rugbeians for their support with sponsorship, with all money raised going to MacMillan Cancer Support.

She said: “I am therefore asking anyone who would like to support me and the charity to please to donate any money you can, no matter how small.

Every penny helps. Thank you to everyone in advance and if you see me out training, give me a wave!"